STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

De-addiction centre to be launched in Ongole

Two prominent medical facilities—a medical college with a 500-bed capacity and a de-addiction centre—will be coming up in Prakasam district soon.

Published: 25th May 2020 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two prominent medical facilities—a medical college with a 500-bed capacity and a de-addiction centre—will be coming up in Prakasam district soon. While the college is being built near Markapur town, arrangements for the centre’s inauguration are underway in Ongole. Work for the college to come up in the western part of the district has gained pace after district collector recently visited the 30-acre site in Rayavaram near Markapur. 

The move to set up a de-addiction centre came after the steep hike in liquor price, done to dissuade people from consuming alcohol. The centre will be of 15-20 beds in Ongole government general hospital, RIMS. Central funds of Rs 3.7 crore per annum will be used for the maintenance. 

While five psychiatrists and counsellors of the hospital have been tasked to treat addicts, notification for the recruitment of other staff, such as nurses and managers, has been issued. “Earlier, we had planned to inaugurate the de-addiction centre on May 25, However, Minister Balineni is expected to launch the centre on May 27 now,” Dr Sree Ramulu, GGH superintendent, told TNIE. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
deaddiction centre Ongole
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp