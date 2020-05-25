STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Flight services deferred only to stop our chief Chandrababu Naidu: TDP

TDP leader Atchannaidu alleged that the YSRC government has deliberately deferred resumption of flight services to Tuesday only to prevent the former chief minister from visiting Vizag.

Published: 25th May 2020 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  DGP Gautam Sawang has issued an e-pass to Leader of the Opposition and TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu to visit Vizag on Monday. However, the TDP chief’s plan to visit the port city to meet gas tragedy victims stands cancelled as domestic air travel in the State will resume only on Tuesday.    

In a late night statement, TDP leader Atchannaidu alleged that the YSR Congress government has deliberately deferred resumption of flight services to Tuesday only to prevent the former chief minister from visiting Vizag.

"It is only after Chandrababu Naidu’s schedule was announced that the State government deferred the resumption of services, that too only by a day. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s tweets indicate the same," he claimed.

Earlier, in reply to a letter from Chandrababu Naidu, the DGP cited guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry with regard to protection of persons aged above 65 and children aged below 10, night curfew between 7 pm and 7 am, and testing for persons coming from other States as per protocol on their arrival. He also referred to directives on COVID-19 management.

The DGP said that the request of Naidu for travel from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam and from Vizag to Undavalli was considered as a special case and permission was given under essential service provider category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TDP N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh flights
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp