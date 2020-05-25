Four lakh LED streetlights to light up 2,303 gram panchayatsin Andhra Pradesh soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is contemplating to install another four lakh LED street lights in 2,303 gram panchayats, which have not been covered under the street lighting programme so far. Around 23.29 lakh LED lights have been fixed by the Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (EESL), under the Union Ministry of Power, in 10,382 gram panchayats till date.

According to a statement from the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), Panchayat Raj and Rural Development commissioner (PR and RD) M Girija Shankar requested the State government to issue orders for taking up installation of new LED street lights in the uncovered habitations and villages. The commissioner added that the installation of new LED lights can be taken up in June after getting permission from State government.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Pedireddy Ramachandra Reddy, in a teleconference, said the government was keen on effective implementation and maintenance of LED programme. He said street lighting was an essential community asset that helps improve security in rural areas, provides brighter lighting experience with one-fourth of wattage required in normal lights and have also longer lifespan.

The minister asked officials to focus on bringing down complaints on faulty lights. The officials explained that repair and maintenance of LED street lights have been in progress even during the COVID-19 period by EESL with the assistance of AP State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (APSEEDCO).

The EESL rectified 23,037 non-glowing lights in the last week of March, 1,05,576 in April and 72,574 in the month of May till 17th. The energy department said the retrofit of LED lights in rural areas will help panchayats to cumulatively save an estimated 260 million units annually which translates to `156 crore. Energy secretary Srikant assured his department’s support.

Nod to solar plants in June, July

The Energy department is expected to give administrative sanction for various works related to the 4,500 MW solar power plant, to be taken up as a part of first phase of 10,000 MW mega solar project, in June and July.

According to the schedule prepared by the department, the administrative sanction for evacuation (transmission) works will be given in the next couple of months, following which tenders will be called by the AP Solar Power Corporation Ltd. The letters of intent to the developers are planned to be given in July and August to immediately launch the works.