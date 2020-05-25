Governor, CM extend Ramzan greetings

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have conveyed greetings to Muslims on the occasion of Ramzan on Monday. “I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all Muslim brethren.

The teachings of Holy Quran have shaped the lives of the society over the ages. Ramzan is a reminder to us of the purpose of life as ordained by God and that only through rigorous self-discipline it is possible to realise the life eternal.

On this Holy Eid-ul-Fitr day, let us redeem our pledge to respect the dignity of human being, the sanctity of life and the solemnity of all faiths,” the Governor said in his message. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Ramzan amplifies the spirit of harmony and compassion in the society.