Express News Service

Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society president Venkat S Medapati, in a chat with Ritika Arun Vaishali, explains the challenges in bringing back expatriates.

What is the role of APNRTS?

None of the States except Kerala and AP has a separate association or a society like APNRTS to look after its people staying or working abroad. By and large, we look after the AP people abroad, mainly those in middle-eastern countries for blue-collar jobs. In some cases, people are taken to middle-eastern countries with fake promises. Once we know about it, we contact the Indian Embassy and try to resolve their issues.

What are the steps taken by APNRTS to bring back people stuck abroad?

As soon as people knew that there were chances of announcement of lockdown and suspension of air travel, we started getting many calls, especially from students, parents of children studying abroad and people who have gone abroad to visit their family and friends. After getting details of people who want to come back, we wrote to the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Embassies abroad and the State government. The biggest issue is we are not getting quick response from the MEA and people are restless to know what is happening. On the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, we conducted conference calls with as many people as possible, especially with students. This apart, we began collecting information so that we can bring them back as early as possible.

Apart from evacuation, what other help has been extended by the society?

In the past two months, we have brought back bodies of nearly 13 people from various countries. These bodies were brought by cargo flights, which have been operating during the lockdown. Now, we are working on bringing back bodies of two youngsters, who died in an accident in Paris. This apart, we have provided groceries and other essentials to those who ran out of money in other countries with the help of other Telugu Associations there.

How many Andhraites were evacuated so far?

Till now, 1,200 have been evacuated with the help of other stakeholders. More than half of them were helped by us. We have also made sure that 2,200 from Kuwait and over 3000 from UAE are on the list of the already scheduled flights.

What are the challenges in the entire process?

The most difficult part is to get exact figure of people stuck abroad. Another difficulty is to console the distressed people and to make them understand the process to bring them back.