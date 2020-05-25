NAD flyover works gain pace in Visakhapatnam

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Rs 113-crore NAD flyover works have gained pace with easing of lockdown 4.0 restrictions. Works came to a standstill for 60 days since the third week of March due to the nationwide lockdown. Otherwise, majority of the flyover works would have been completed and traffic thrown open by now on the route from the airport to the city as the arm of the flyover has been ready.

Speaking to TNIE on Sunday, VMRDA Commissioner P Koteswara Rao said works of the flyover were taken up after the relaxation of lockdown 4.0 restrictions. Works on six pillars in the central area of the flyover are going on now.

As there is not much traffic of heavy vehicles, they can speed up the works, which are going on almost 24x7, he said and added that with the deployment of advanced machinery not much manpower is required for the project execution and this has helped them maintain social distancing. He said the four arms of the flyover -- airport to city, city to airport, Gopalapatnam to 104 area, 104 area to Gopalapatnam -- will culminate at the circle where the works on pillars are going on.