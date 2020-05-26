2 govt hosps turn away woman in labour

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A nine-months pregnant woman who was lodged at a quarantine centre after she arrived from Goa was refused treatment at two government hospitals here after she went into labour, as doctors feared they would contract the coronavirus from her though she didn’t test positive for it. Since no ambulance was available, she had to travel 15 km on a bike.

The woman, Gouramma (30), a daily wage worker from Billehal village in Halaharvi mandal, had migrated to Goa before the lockdown. Once the lockdown norms were relaxed, she returned to Kurnool district and was quarantined at the KGBV school in Halaharvi, sources said.

She went into labour on Sunday, and the authorities at the quarantine centre informed her family, who rushed there and took her to the local primary healthcare centre at Halaharvi. Without even examining her, the doctors told her relatives to take her to the Alur government hospital. With no other option, they took her on the 15 km ride on a motorcycle in the scorching heat.

However, even the doctors there refused to treat her, and suggested that she go to the Adoni area hospital. After being made to wait, she was shifted there in an ambulance and admitted. She had not yet delivered until the last reports came in.

“Doctors at both government hospitals refused treatment as we came from a quarantine centre. They did not even examine her,” Gouramma’s relatives said.