3 of family end life by consuming poison

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A man accused in a motor theft case and his family members committed suicide at Maruproluvaripalem on Monday.According to police, Maruprolu Veeraswamy Reddy (42), his wife Ramana (38) and their daughter Polera (13) committed suicide by consuming poison.

The residents of Basivireddypalem in Bapatla mandal lodged a complaint with police on May 16 that over 15 motors were stolen in the fields on May 10. The police recovered three motors from Veeraswamy’s house and called him for interrogation.

On receipt of information that all the three family members committed suicide, police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Bapatla area hospital for post-mortem.DSP A Srinivasa Rao said that an inquiry has been launched into the deaths.