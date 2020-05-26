STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
45 foreign returnees test Covid-19 positive

As many as 41 of them are from Kuwait; coronavirus tally in State increases to 2,824

Published: 26th May 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 10:41 AM

A Health worker testing for COVID-19. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 45 foreign returnees tested positive for Covid-19 in the State on Monday. This takes the total number of expatriates tested positive for coronavirus to 62. All the 62 cases were recorded in the past 48 hours (Saturday 9 am to Monday 9 am), the media bulletin said.

Of the 62 tested positive, 41 are those who returned from Kuwait, three from Qatar and one from Saudi Arabia.A total of 1,469 expatriates have arrived in Andhra Pradesh as part of the Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission as well as the Amnesty Programme of the Kuwait government so far.  

The first flight under Vande Bharat Mission landed in Vijayawada on May 20 from London with 145 passengers. The flights -- both under Vande Bharat Mission and Amnesty Programme of  Kuwait -- are scheduled to arrive in the State till June 3.

Another 1,000 expatriates are expected to return to the State in the coming days. Though the State started receiving expatriates from May 20, the worst fears of the government came true with 17 of foreign returnees testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and 45 on Monday.

Adding to the worries of the administration, as many as 56 Non Resident Telugus (NRTs) who returned to Krishna district from Saudi Arabia and kept under quarantine were found presentive symptomatic for Covid-19 on Monday.

A total of 144 NRTs arrived in the district and they are quarantined at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT), Nuzvid. “Among the NRTs, 56 were found presumptive positive for the virus when they are examined with TrueNat machines,” officials said.

The flights were operated from various countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, London, Manila, Kuala Lumpur to Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam airports and from there they were shifted to quarantine centres in their native places.

Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 2,824 with another 44 cases reported in the last 24 hours till 9 am on Monday.Of the 44 new cases, seven, including five from Chittoor and two from Nellore, have a travel history of visiting Koyembedu wholesale market in Chennai.

With another 104 patients (two from Maharasthra) discharged till Monday evening, the total number of those recovered in the State now stands at 1,944.

According to officials, a total of 60 people were discharged in Kurnool on Monday evening. No deaths were reported. The number of active cases in the State is 824.

