56 Saudi returnees test presumptive positive

VIJAYAWADA/ ONGOLE: As many as 56 non resident Telugus quarantined in Krishna district after returning from Saudi Arabia have tested positive in presumptive tests for the novel coronavirus, said Nuzvid tahsildhar M Suresh on Monday.

In total, 144 NRTs are quarantined at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (RGUKT), Nuzvid. “Among them, 56 persons were found to be presumptive positive on Sunday. All of them have been shifted to Vijayawada for testing by RT-PCR method,” the official added.

The tahsildhar added that two passengers are natives of Krishna and the remaining hail from West Godavari and Kadapa districts. “A decision on whether to quarantine them in Vijayawada or in their respective districts will be taken after the receipt of final results.”

Active cases in Prakasam rise to six

A woman from Mocharla of Gudlur mandal and a 21-year-old Pune returnee are the two new additions to the Prakasam district’s Covid-19 tally.The woman tested positive for the virus at a private hospital in Chennai and is undergoing treatment there. Meanwhile, the youth from Chandrasekharapuram tested positive after his return. All their contacts have been traced and isolated, and the new patients were shifted to the Ongole government hospital, RIMS.

Currently, the active cases in the district are six, while the overall tally stood at 70. Till Sunday, the health officials have collected and sent 27,910 blood samples for testing and results of only 900 more samples are awaited.Meanwhile, four more persons have tested presumptive positive for the virus in the TrueNAT testing.