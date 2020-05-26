Agriculture Advisory Boards constituted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Orders were issued on Monday constituting agriculture advisory boards at State, district and mandal levels in accordance with the government’s decision to set up advisory mechanism to assist farmers in taking informed decisions. The State Advisory Board will be headed by Minister for Agriculture and Special Chief Secretary will be its Vice-Chairman and Commissioner and Director of Agriculture will be member convener.

The district-level advisory board will be headed by the district minister, with district collector as its vice-chairman and joint collector as member convener. All MLAs and MPs and officials from agriculture and allied departments, principal scientist from Agriculture Research Station, SEs of irrigation and electricity departments, district managers of AP Seeds, and 10 progressive farmers among others are its members. At mandal-level, the local MLA will head the agriculture advisory board.