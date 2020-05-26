STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 nears 3,000 with 97 new cases, death toll rises to 57

The count includes 111 coronavirus positive cases among foreign returnees and the death toll increased to 57 as one casualty was reported from East Godavari district.

Published: 26th May 2020 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 12:06 PM

Andhra Pradesh Krishna collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh Krishna collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 2,983 cases with 97 new cases reported in the last 24 hours till 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The count includes 111 coronavirus positive cases among foreign returnees (49 new cases in the last 24 hours) and the death toll increased to 57 as one casualty was reported from East Godavari district.

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Tuesday morning, the number a total of 8,148 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and of them 48 tested positive.

Among the 48 new cases, 4 of them, all from Chittoor, have a travel history of visiting Koyembedu wholesale market in Chennai.

Among the 49 new cases among the foreign returnees, 44 were from Kuwait, 3 from Abu Dhabi, and 2 from Qatar.

The number of discharged in the last 24 hours was 55 and 70 more among the cases from other states were discharged after their recovery. All of the 70 were from Maharashtra. 

The cumulative total of the discharged in the state now stands at  2,009 (1903 from Andhra Pradesh and 106 from other states).

Andhra Pradesh continues to lead the table among the states in the conduct of tests per million.

On an average 6,043 tests per million are being conducted in the state, while it is only 2,254 tests per million at the national level.

Tamil Nadu with 5,466 tests per million and Rajasthan with 4,219 tests per million continue to occupy the next two positions among the states.

As against the 4.65 percent positivity rate at the national level, the positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh is 0.92 percent.

The recovery rate of 67.35 percent in Andhra Pradesh is better than 41.61 percent at the national level. The state has a 1.91 percent mortality rate as against 2.87 percent at the national level.

