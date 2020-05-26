Back in biz, traders find drop in demand

By Express News Service

NELLORE: In an effort to overcome the loss incurred over the last two months, many traders have announced discounts on refrigerators, air conditioners, coolers and the likes. Even so, sales are yet to pick up.“People are not very keen on buying air conditioners now as summer is about to end. Once monsoon sets in, their demand will drop further,” owner of an electronics store in Nellore city said.

He added as against the seasonal business of `2.5 crore every year, this summer he was only able to sell products worth `30 lakh. Around 35 major traders are in the business of selling cooling appliances in Nellore city.

Meanwhile, customers too are not willing to buy from the brick-and-mortar stores citing lack of options this year.

“We wanted to buy a cooler. But then lockdown happened and all shops were closed. When they reopened, they did not give us options to choose from. That discouraged us from making a purchase,” a resident of Balaji Nagar said.

Meanwhile, the traders feared that they might lose their customers to online competitors, who have a return policy even after delivering a product.