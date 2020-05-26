Coronavirus count in Visakhapatnam up to 99

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With 10 more people testing positive on Monday, the total number of corona cases in Visakhapatnam district went up to 99. Of them 64 were discharged from hospitals and one person died. Now, there are 34 cases in the district. While 42 persons are in isolation, 535 people are in quarantine in the district.Among the new positive cases reported, five were foreign returnees present at quarantine centres.

Of them, two are from Boyapalem quarantine centre. They came to Vizag under Vande Bharat Mission.

While four positive cases were reported from Chittiboyina Palem at Iruwada in Atchutapuram, one case was from Chinna Jalaripeta. Four of a family in Chittiboyina Palem tested positive and they include father, mother, son and daughter. All of them went to Vijayawada for marriage in March and they were held up there due to lockdown.

The family returned home on May 21. Suspecting that they have corona symptoms, the quartet were sent to Anakapalle for TrueNat test. From there, they were shifted to Visakhapatnam on Sunday. In the swab tests conducted, all the four members of the family tested positive. Meanwhile, one person from Chinna Jalaripeta tested positive.