Naidu returns home after two months

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu reached his residence at Undavalli in Amaravati on Monday. He was stuck in Hyderabad for about two months following the enforcement of nationwide lockdown. He finally returned to Andhra Pradesh after getting permission from the Director General of Police.

In fact, Naidu initially planned to go to Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad by flight to meet the families of LG Polymers gas leak victims and return to Amaravati from there. However, following the cancellation of flight services, he came to Amaravati by road. Naidu was welcomed by TDP activists at Garikapadu check post. TDP leaders also congregated on Karakatta road leading to the residence of Naidu to welcome him.

Wearing a face mask, Naidu greeted people standing on the footrest of his vehicle. TDP cadres were seen flouting the lockdown norms like social distancing while welcoming him. As TDP decided to organise its annual conclave Mahanadu on May 27 and 28, Naidu will address the party cadre online through Zoom application. Mahanadu will be held for 6 hours (three hours a day). About 14,000 TDP activists will participate in it. Naidu is expected to visit Visakhapatnam after Mahanadu.

Naidu violated lockdown: MLC

MLC V Gopal Reddy on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of AP High Court JK Maheshwari complaining about the violation of lockdown by TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh while returning to Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad. The MLC wanted the High Court to consider his letter as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and direct the State police to register a case against Naidu and Lokesh for violating lockdown.