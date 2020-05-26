STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu returns home after two months

In fact, Naidu initially planned to go to Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad by flight to meet the families of LG Polymers gas leak victims and return to Amaravati from there.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu reached his residence at Undavalli in Amaravati on Monday. He was stuck in Hyderabad for about two months following the enforcement of nationwide lockdown. He finally returned to Andhra Pradesh after getting permission from the Director General of Police.

In fact, Naidu initially planned to go to Visakhapatnam from Hyderabad by flight to meet the families of LG Polymers gas leak victims and return to Amaravati from there. However, following the cancellation of flight services, he came to Amaravati by road. Naidu was welcomed by TDP activists at Garikapadu check post. TDP leaders also congregated on Karakatta road leading to the residence of Naidu to welcome him.

Wearing a face mask, Naidu greeted people standing on the footrest of his vehicle. TDP cadres were seen flouting the lockdown norms like social distancing while welcoming him. As TDP decided to organise its annual conclave Mahanadu on May 27 and 28, Naidu will address the party cadre online through Zoom application. Mahanadu will be held for 6 hours (three hours a day). About 14,000 TDP activists will participate in it. Naidu is expected to visit Visakhapatnam after Mahanadu.

Naidu violated lockdown: MLC
MLC V Gopal Reddy on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of AP High Court JK Maheshwari complaining about the violation of lockdown by TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh while returning to Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad. The MLC wanted the High Court to consider his letter as a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) and direct the State police to register a case against Naidu and Lokesh for violating lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp