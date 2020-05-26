STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plan to fill migrant workers’ void with locals

Published: 26th May 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has embarked on a study of the workforce requirement of industries in the State so as to arrange it at the earliest following the exodus of migrant workers in the wake of nationwide lockdown.

As lakhs of migrant workers from different States, particularly from Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Rajasthan, left for their hometowns, scarcity of workforce was haunting various industries.  After estimating that 3 to 4 lakh workers from other States working in various sectors returned home, we have decided to identify the locals fit for filling the gap so as to accommodate them in the industry at the earliest without depending on migrant workers, an APSSDC official told TNIE.

Stating that they have already started studying the demand of industry with particular reference to the needed workforce as well as conducting a survey involving the village/ward volunteers to identify workers willing to join the local industries, the official explained that the details of the youth matching the requirements of the industry will be given to the management of the respective industry so as to give them basic training before employing them.

Going by the estimate, we came to know that migrated workers taking away at least ` 750 crore per month from AP. Our view is that as the migrated workers returned to their native places and the chances of their arrival are bleak, why don’t we put our people in those place taking advantage of the crisis and we are planning accordingly, he said.

Stating that people from AP went to other States in search of work also returned to their native places because of the lockdown, he said that it is an appropriate time to conduct a study to accommodate the workforce within the State in the local industries as it will be beneficial to both the workers and industry. It is learnt that APSSDC is preparing a report to submit to the Chief Minister to design a curriculum for the skill development training colleges to come up in the State.

