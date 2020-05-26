STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

SI donates blood to pregnant woman stabbed by husband

On receipt of information, SI Bala Nagi Reddy, along with the police personnel, shifted the woman to Guntur GGH.

Published: 26th May 2020 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

SI Bala Nagi Reddy donates blood to a pregnant woman at Guntur GGH on Monday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A Sub-Inspector donated his blood to a pregnant woman who was stabbed by her husband.According to sources, Tamisetty Siva (22) and Sk Johnny (20) loved each other. Their family members accepted their love and performed their marriage one-and-a-half-years ago.

As Johnny was pregnant, she was staying at her parents’ home at Durga Colony in Dachepalli. On Monday, Siva went to his in-laws’ house and asked his wife to return. Johnny pleaded with her husband to let her stay at her parents’ home for some more days. Upset over his wife’s refusal to come along with him, Siva stabbed her with a knife.

As the woman was bleeding heavily, doctors at Dachepalli administered first-aid to her and referred her to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) for better treatment. On receipt of information, SI Bala Nagi Reddy, along with the police personnel, shifted the woman to Guntur GGH. With the blood group of the SI matching with that of woman, the former donated his blood to the latter.Guntur Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao appreciated SI Nagi Reddy for his timely help.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
Private hospitals charging hefty fees, claim kin of COVID-19 patients
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
ALSO WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
Lockdown Tales: This 15-year-old cycled 1,200kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp