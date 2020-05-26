SI donates blood to pregnant woman stabbed by husband

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A Sub-Inspector donated his blood to a pregnant woman who was stabbed by her husband.According to sources, Tamisetty Siva (22) and Sk Johnny (20) loved each other. Their family members accepted their love and performed their marriage one-and-a-half-years ago.

As Johnny was pregnant, she was staying at her parents’ home at Durga Colony in Dachepalli. On Monday, Siva went to his in-laws’ house and asked his wife to return. Johnny pleaded with her husband to let her stay at her parents’ home for some more days. Upset over his wife’s refusal to come along with him, Siva stabbed her with a knife.

As the woman was bleeding heavily, doctors at Dachepalli administered first-aid to her and referred her to Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) for better treatment. On receipt of information, SI Bala Nagi Reddy, along with the police personnel, shifted the woman to Guntur GGH. With the blood group of the SI matching with that of woman, the former donated his blood to the latter.Guntur Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao appreciated SI Nagi Reddy for his timely help.