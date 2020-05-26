Super-spreader infects 50 before dying

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Monday saw another spike in Covid-19 cases in East Godavari district, as 20 more contacts of the ‘super-spreader’ photographer tested positive. It was previously reported that 30 persons had contracted the virus from the 60-year-old man.

The cases recorded on Monday were from Ramachandrapuram (11), G Mamidada (5) and Bikkavolu (4). Because of this, the three villages in two mandals, with a population of around 39,000, have been declared as red zones.

Meanwhile, one more patient, a secondary contact of the victim from G Mamidada, from Mandapeta has also been identified. He met his father in Geddada, a neighbouring village, on May 7 and came back. He, later, visited several places between Mandapeta and Thapeswaram.

After his father tested positive, the 35-year-old was traced and sent to a quarantine centre.At Ramachandrapuram government hospital, he tested presumptive positive, and later his case was confirmed.

Another infectee, a 55-year-old woman from Vakatippa in Pamarru mandal, had consulted the regional medical practitioner in Valluru. As two RMPs from the region have tested positive, the RMP from Valluru has been kept under observation.

With 21 fresh cases, the coronavirus tally in the district has reached 120, with 72 active cases. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Satya Susheela has ordered all RMPs and PMPs to get themselves checked for coronavirus. District collector D Muralidhar Reddy and the DMHO had instructed all such practitioners to stop practicing. However, a few still continued to practice. Meanwhile, a five-month-old, who has also been infected, was rushed him to the Visakhapatnam Chest Hospital.

The 60-year-old photographer succumbed to the virus four days ago, after which 30 of his primary contacts tested positive. He had attended a wedding in Ramachandrapuram 11 days ago and contracted the virus from a person there.

He did not voluntarily report for testing, but instead went to the wedding in G Mamidada, officials had said.As he fell sick, he visited an RMP instead of going to a government hospital. After his condition worsened, he was taken to the Kakinada government hospital, where he tested positive for the virus after his death.

15 doctors, 20 health staff victim’s contacts

Fifteen doctors and 20 health staff of the Kakinada government hospital have been quarantined as they had come in contact with the recently-deceased 60-year-old photographer. While two doctors are in home quarantine, the rest, including post graduate students and house surgeons, have been quarantined in a hotel. Nurses, ward boys and other staff are under observation in quarantine centres in Kakinada.