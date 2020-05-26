Tests on wheels concept in Srikakulam soon

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: The district administration is mulling to conduct Covid-19 tests on wheels on people entering the district in a day or two. Lab technicians will conduct tests on bus passengers entering the district at Ichchapuram on Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) and at Ranasthalam, towards Visakhapatnam under the tests on wheels concept. Efforts are being intensified to conduct not less than 2,000 tests daily in the district.

Samples will be collected from bus passengers at 18 Community Health Centres (CHCs) and by 17 mobile teams in the district.It has been decided to conduct screening tests at the borders prior to allowing the passengers into Srikakulam under tests on wheels concept.

It has become all the more important with several migrants, stranded in other States, returning to their hometowns after relaxation has been given to public transportation, an official said.Following District Collector J Nivas’ directives, arrangements are being made to test all those entering the district, District Rural Development Agency Project Director Kalyan Chakravarti said.

Speaking to TNIE, he said, “Previously, we conducted tests on pregnant women entering the district at Pydibheemavaram checkpost. Medical teams will be deployed at Ichchapuram and Pydibheemavaram checkposts.”