Tirupati police ask TTD to allot 4-wheeler to investigate theft case

The police requested Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to allot a four-wheeler to investigate the theft occurred at the TTD JEO’s residence.

Published: 26th May 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The police requested Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to allot a four-wheeler to investigate the theft occurred at the TTD JEO’s residence.The SDPO of crime sub-division shot off a letter to TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal requesting the latter to allot a four-wheeler to arrest the accused and recover the stolen property. He also stated that they gathered all clues related to the theft. Subsequently, the TTD authorities reportedly allotted a vehicle to the crime sub-division police.

Meanwhile, people from all sections of the society flayed the police department for making such a request to investigate the case. It may be mentioned that some unidentified miscreants stole gold and silver ornaments worth `6.32 lakh from the JEO’s bungalow located close to Sri Venkateswara University police station. Police said that the thieves gained entry into the house by cutting the grills, while the JEO and his family members were asleep. Following the complaint lodged by JEO Basant Kumar, police registered a case and took up investigation.

SDPO writes missive to TTD Executive Officer
The SDPO of crime sub-division shot off a letter to TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal requesting the latter to allot a four-wheeler to arrest the accused and recover the stolen property

