73-year-old woman dies in village near LG Polymers unit, kin point fingers at gas leak

The woman, Pala Venkayamma, had fallen ill after inhaling the styrene gas. According to her family members, she was admitted to the hospital and was later discharged.

Published: 27th May 2020 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 03:12 PM

Gas leak from LG Polymers plant on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam on May 7 had killed 12 people and affected over 400.

Gas leak from LG Polymers plant on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam on May 7 had killed 12 people and affected over 400. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 73-year-old woman from Venkatapuram, one of the villages affected by the styrene gas leak from the LG Polymers unit on May 7 killing 12 persons and leaving several hundreds ill, died of respiratory problems at the King George Hospital on Tuesday night.

The woman, Pala Venkayamma, had fallen ill after inhaling the styrene gas. According to her family members, she was admitted to the hospital and was later discharged.

However, as she developed respiratory problems, she was admitted to the King George Hospital once again on May 19. Venkayamma died on Tuesday night while undergoing treatment, family members said. Following this, they fear that there may be a recurrence of health problems due to the leak.

Meanwhile, KGH superintendent Dr G Arjuna said they are yet to ascertain the cause of death of the woman. "The samples taken from the woman were sent to the forensic lab to establish whether she died of inhaling the gas or some other ailment," he said.

