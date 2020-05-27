Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice to chair RERA panel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari will be the chairman for the selection committee constituted by the State government for filling the posts of chairperson and members in AP Real Estate Regulatory Authority and Real Estate Appellate Tribunal, as and when vacancies arise.

According to an order, the Chief Justice gave consent to chair the committee on May 15.

The selection committee now has the Chief Justice as chairman and secretaries of MAUD and law departments as members.