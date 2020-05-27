STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP demands ordinance to stop sale of TTD lands

The BJP State unit has also demanded promulgation of an ordinance to prevent the present and the future governments from selling temple lands and properties.

Published: 27th May 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

TTD

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Expressing dissatisfaction over the YSRC government’s decision to keep in abeyance the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams resolution to dispose of assets, BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to resort to cheap tactics and give up the entire idea of selling temple lands. 

The BJP State unit has also demanded promulgation of an ordinance to prevent the present and the future governments from selling temple lands and properties. BJP leaders, including State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Lakshminarayana and others, staged a day-long protest at their residences against the TTD’s resolution to auction temple properties in Tamil Nadu.  

“The government has kept the TTD’s 2016 resolution in abeyance, but it is surprising that the recent proceedings dated April 30, 2020, or its causative resolution dated February 29, 2020, were not referred at all. Our protest is in consequence to the TTD’s resolution dated April 30. Keeping the 2016 resolution in abeyance won’t suffice. We demand that all proceedings be scrapped. Our agitation will continue till they are abolished,” Kanna said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP TTD
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp