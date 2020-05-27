BJP demands ordinance to stop sale of TTD lands

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing dissatisfaction over the YSRC government’s decision to keep in abeyance the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams resolution to dispose of assets, BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not to resort to cheap tactics and give up the entire idea of selling temple lands.

The BJP State unit has also demanded promulgation of an ordinance to prevent the present and the future governments from selling temple lands and properties. BJP leaders, including State co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Lakshminarayana and others, staged a day-long protest at their residences against the TTD’s resolution to auction temple properties in Tamil Nadu.

“The government has kept the TTD’s 2016 resolution in abeyance, but it is surprising that the recent proceedings dated April 30, 2020, or its causative resolution dated February 29, 2020, were not referred at all. Our protest is in consequence to the TTD’s resolution dated April 30. Keeping the 2016 resolution in abeyance won’t suffice. We demand that all proceedings be scrapped. Our agitation will continue till they are abolished,” Kanna said.