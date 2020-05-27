Call for national audit of temple assets: TTD head priest, advisor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an interesting turn of events, AV Ramana Dikshitulu, honorary chief priest of Lord Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala and Agama advisor to the TTD on Tuesday opined that now is the time for national audit of temple assets, jewellery, income and expenses of TTD from former CM NT Rama Rao’s era till now.

Ramana Dikshitulu tweeted his observation in response to a tweet by BJP national leader Subramanian Swamy. His observation comes at a time when the TTD is dealing with the controversy surrounding the proposed auction of ‘unviable’ properties. Following the government’s order on Monday, the proposal for auction of properties has been kept in abeyance and TTD officials are busy drafting the compliance report to be submitted to the government.

According to sources, Ramana Dikshitulu is of the opinion that a national audit of the assets, jewellery, income, and expenses would place the facts before the people of the country, which is needed. Sources said Ramana Dikshitulu had discussed the same with Swamy on an earlier occasion. In May 2018, addressing a press conference in Chennai, he had made a similar demand.

He had said that as hereditary priests, they were safeguarding the Lord’s jewellery and maintained up-to-date records of the inventory. But since the AP government took over the reins, not once was the jewellery count done. He had questioned what happened to the ancient ornaments, as only new jewellery is being adorned to the deity, and demanded an inquiry into the utilisation of temple funds.