Defections fear for TDP on eve of Mahanadu

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy and a few other senior leaders are reportedly in talks with the two MLAs.

Published: 27th May 2020 08:55 AM

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what could be a jolt to the opposition TDP on the eve of its annual conclave, Mahanadu, two of its MLAs are likely to switch loyalties to the ruling YSRC.

Three TDP MLAs have already distanced themselves from the party and with reports of two more following suit, there appears to be considerable drama behind the scenes — with the TDP leadership trying to keep its flock together.

The development came a day after party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu arrived in the state after nearly two months and began focusing on Mahanadu, which will be held in a virtual environment for the first time owing to the lockdown restrictions.

Party sources told TNIE that Parchur MLA (Ongole district) Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and Repalle MLA (Guntur district) Anagani Satyaprasad are in touch with the YSRC leadership and may even call on Chief Minister and YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy very soon. 

Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy and a few other senior leaders are reportedly in talks with the two MLAs.

Sources told TNIE that not just two, at least 6-7 TDP MLAs could well be on their way out with some of them walking out well before the end of the two-day Mahanadu.

TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah confirmed that two MLAs were not in contact and attempts to reach them proved futile.

“We are trying to contact them but in vain,’’ Ramaiah told TNIE Tuesday evening. Attempts to reach the duo over phone by TNIE also failed. Later in the day, Satyaprasad spoke to a section of the media and condemned reports of his ‘imminent somersault’. 

Jagan trying to cover up his failures, says TDP

TDP leader Varla Ramaiah, said CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was trying to demoralise TDP cadre and cover up his failures over the past year. Earlier, three TDP MLAs — Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Maddali Giri and Karanam Balaram — met Jagan in his camp office.

