Heatwave conditions to persist in Andhra Pradesh for next 24 hours

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heatwave conditions are likely to persist for another day in the State, according to an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report. However, the temperatures reduced on Tuesday across the State with Kurnool recording maximum temperature of 43.1° Celsius, the weatherman said.

Maximum temperatures recorded across the State included 42° Celsius in Tirupati, Anantapur and Nandyal, while Jangamaheswarapuram recorded 41° Celsius. Vijayawada, Nellore, Arogyavaram and Nandigama recorded 39.8° Celsius, while Ongole and Narasapur posted 37° Celsius. Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest temperature of 34.2° Celsius on Tuesday.

According to an IMD forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places in North Andhra, Yanam and Rayalaseema on May 29 and 30. Dry spell is likely to prevail for a few days. However, heatwave warning was issued from Wednesday to Friday. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 41° Celsius to 44° Celsius in isolated pockets of Rayalseema on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Car Nicobar. Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and adjoining central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. The trough from Chhattisgarh to interior Tamil Nadu now runs at 0.9 km above mean sea level across Telangana and Rayalseema region.