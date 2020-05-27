STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heatwave conditions to persist in Andhra Pradesh for next 24 hours

Heatwave conditions are likely to persist for another day in the State, according to an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report.

Published: 27th May 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

heatwave, summers

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Heatwave conditions are likely to persist for another day in the State, according to an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report. However, the temperatures reduced on Tuesday across the State with Kurnool recording maximum temperature of 43.1° Celsius, the weatherman said.

Maximum temperatures recorded across the State included 42° Celsius in Tirupati, Anantapur and Nandyal, while Jangamaheswarapuram recorded 41° Celsius. Vijayawada, Nellore, Arogyavaram and Nandigama recorded 39.8° Celsius, while Ongole and Narasapur posted 37° Celsius. Visakhapatnam recorded the lowest temperature of 34.2° Celsius on Tuesday.

According to an IMD forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places in North Andhra, Yanam and Rayalaseema on May 29 and 30. Dry spell is likely to prevail for a few days. However, heatwave warning was issued from Wednesday to Friday. The  maximum temperature is likely to be around 41° Celsius to 44° Celsius in isolated pockets of Rayalseema on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, the Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through Car Nicobar. Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and adjoining central Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. The trough from Chhattisgarh to interior Tamil Nadu now runs at 0.9 km above mean sea level across Telangana and Rayalseema region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh IMD Andhra weather
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp