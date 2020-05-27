Lockdown: 33 migrants returning to West Bengal injured in road mishap in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: At least 33 migrant workers were injured in a road accident at Baligam Junction on the National Highway-16, under the Mandasa police station limits on Tuesday morning. The bus in which they were travelling fell by the roadside after the driver lost control over it.

The highway patrolling team, Mandasa Sub-Inspector and Sompeta Circle Inspector rushed to the spot to rescue the victims.

The victims were shifted to Palasa Community Health Centre for first aid. Some labourers who got stuck in the bus were also rescued. According to Mandasa police, about 44 migrants were heading to Kolkata from Bengaluru in a private bus.

They started from Bengaluru on Monday. While six of them suffered fractures, the remaining escaped with minor injuries.