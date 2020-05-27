MANSAS Trust to be made deemed varsity

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As part of its first board meeting, MANSAS Trust has passed a resolution to initiate efforts to make it a deemed varsity.

The board has also decided to set up a medical college.

BSc Agriculture will also be introduced and unlike the traditional courses, students will have hands-on experience in the lands owned by MANSAS, Trust chairperson Sanchaita Gajapati Raju said.

“The trust set up by my grandfather PVG Raju was then known as the most forwarding looking educational hub and now it is my priority to restore its glory,” she said.