No let-up in East Godavari's COVID-19 cases: 20 more contacts of photographer test positive

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: East Godavari continues to remain a high risk zone as 70 contacts of a photographer have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the district’s overall tally to 140.

On Tuesday, 20 more of his contacts—19 in G Mamidada and one in Bikkavolu—were reported to have been infected.

The patient from Bikkavolu is a four-year-old who contracted the virus from his parents, primary contacts of the 60-year-old photographer.

The child was taken to Visakhapatnam for better treatment. A day earlier, a five-month-old infant was also rushed to the city.

Locals in nearby villages have been asked to report for testing as they may have come in contact with a confirmed case.

As many as 500 primary and secondary contacts of the photographer have been tested. Of them, 213 were quarantined. Till Monday, 50 persons, all contacts, were reported to have been infected.

Pedapudi MPDO P Vijaya Bhaskar and Bikkavolu medical officer Dr Rajiv said as many as 1,918 and 871 presumptive tests have been conducted in the areas by Tuesday.

Except medical shops, all other commercial establishments in Bikkavolu, G Mamidada and Peddada have been asked to remain shut.