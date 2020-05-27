STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Rs 27,000 crore project to put Andhra Pradesh, Telangana on level playing field’: Jagan Mohan Reddy

The six districts are dependent on Srisailam water, but water cannot be drawn to fill projects with the existing drawal levels at Srisailam, he told farmers.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing anguish over the fate of projects in the Rayalaseema region dependent on Krishna water, with the height of the Almati dam increased from 519 to 524 metres and upper riparian states constructing projects, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation project was taken up with an outlay of Rs 27,000 crore to draw water from the Srisailam project at 800 ft for the four Rayalaseema districts, and Prakasam and Nellore.

The six districts are dependent on Srisailam water, but water cannot be drawn to fill projects with the existing drawal levels at Srisailam, he told farmers on the second day of the ‘Mana Palana - Mee Suchana’ programme.

He pointed out that the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator (PHR) can be used at its full-capacity discharge rate of 44,000 cusecs only when the water levels in Srisailam projects are at 881 ft (885 FRL), and if levels drop to 854 ft, water can only be drawn through the PHR at 7,000 cusecs.

“In this case, when can projects in Rayalaseema be filled? When can the drought situation be addressed?” the Chief Minister asked.

Stating that floodwater at 881 feet of the project comes in for only 10-12 days a year, he wondered when projects in Rayalaseema can be filled.

“In Telangana, all projects are at 800 ft. They even start power generation at Srisailam at 796 ft. Then how will projects in Rayalaseema survive? How will Rayalaseema, Prakasam and Nellore get water? Thinking about it makes me feel anguished,” he said.

“As a solution, we decided to draw 3 TMC of water from Srisailam at 800 ft through pumps, like Telangana is doing. “Both states will be on the same platform, and draw from their respective allocated shares of water at 800 ft. This won’t create any problems for either state, but will provide justice,” he added and said  the Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Project was taken up as a solution.

Polavaram to be ready in ’21
The Polavaram project will be completed by the end of 2021, CM Jagan said, adding that the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project will be undertaken at a cost of  Rs17,000 crore

