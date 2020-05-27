‘Unfair to blame us, decision first taken by previous board’: Vellampalli Srinivas Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the allegations on Tirumala Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) auctioning unviable lands in Tamil Nadu, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao on Tuesday said both the TDP and the BJP were party to a resolution that was passed by the devasthanam.

“The TTD resolution was passed when leaders of both the parties were members of the previous trust board. The decision was taken in a board meeting in 2016,” he added.

Responding to a protest by BJP state president Kanna Lakshminarayana, the minister asked the BJP leader to admit his fault and apologise.

“It is unfair to blame us for your faulty decisions. It is us who threw light on the issue.” Srinivasa Rao reiterated that the YSRC government is committed to protecting the interest of devotees and temple properties. He further said opposition leaders were hiding the facts of GO 888 for ‘political gains’.

“The previous TTD Trust Board constituted a committee to recommend the sale of TTD’s properties. TDP’s Chadalavada Krishna Murthy and BJP’s Bhanu Prakash Reddy were its members. It is they (the commitee) who decided to auction 50 unviable properties. Instead of explaining people what made them go for auctioning, the opposition leaders are portraying us in a negative light,” Vellampalli added.