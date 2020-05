By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Despite the lockdown, Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) has achieved a growth rate of 17.43 per cent in exports.

It has recorded Rs 8,287 crore exports till May 19 this year as against Rs 7,057 crore exports during the corresponding period last year.

VSEZ Development Commissioner A Ramamohana Reddy said, “We have also achieved 12.77 per cent growth in merchandise and 20.6 per cent growth in service sector.”