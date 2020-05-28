STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh COVID-19 tally touches 3245, death toll 59

Four cases in the 'other states' category have a travel history to the Koyembedu wholesale market in Chennai.

Published: 28th May 2020 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

A customer at a garment showroom in Vijayawada being screened

A customer at a garment showroom in Vijayawada being screened. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh touched 3,245 with 128 fresh cases including 74 in 'other states' category reported in the last 24 hours (till 9 am) on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the toll increased to 59 with one more death reported from Kurnool.

The media bulletin by the State Command Control Room (health) said a total of 8,858 samples in the state were tested in the last 24 hours. Four cases in 'other states' category (Nellore - 2, Chittoor -1, and Guntur-1) have a travel history to the Koyembedu wholesale market in Chennai.

A total of 68 people, including 23 from the 'other states' category, were discharged after their recovery taking the total number to 2125.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1061.

