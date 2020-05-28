STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government launches web portal for educational institutes to upload details

Jagan said that earlier, students used to commit suicide because colleges harassed them with high fees, but now, the government is adopting a humanitarian approach.

Published: 28th May 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday launched a web portal on which schools and colleges will have to upload details regarding their infrastructure and other facilities.

Students’ parents may visit the institutes, and complain if the facilities provided don’t match the information provided.

Complaints will reach the AP School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) and the AP Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC), and immediate action will be taken, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said at the brainstorming session of ‘Our Governance, Your Suggestion’, adding that these panels have already asked schools and colleges to provide information on their facilities.

The APSERMC and APHERMC, headed by retired Judges Justice R Kantha Rao and Justice V Eswaraiah respectively, are tasked with ensuring quality and seeing that private institutes do not charge exorbitant fees. Jagan said that earlier, students used to commit suicide because colleges harassed them with high fees, but now, the government is adopting a humanitarian approach.

The APSERMC inspected 170 schools in February and served notices on 62 of them. Similarly, the APHERMC inspected 130 junior colleges and initiated action against 40 of them for various violations.
The APSERMC has asked the managements of private un-aided schools and junior colleges to submit the relevant data in prescribed schedules at apsermc.ap.gov.in so it can determine the fee structure of the schools and colleges.

In a related development, the government issued instructions to private junior colleges to open additional sections as it was found that some of them were being run from apartments, restricting free movement of students. A recent Government Order (GO) issued by the School Education Department said some private junior colleges are being run in urban apartments without sufficient infrastructure, in violation of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) norms. “Most private un-aided junior colleges do not have a hygienic environment,” the GO read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
APSERMC APHERMC web portal
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp