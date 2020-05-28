STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh's tomato market wakes up from COVID-19 slumber   

Farmers of tomato growing areas have been shifting their produce to Madanapalle market, from where the vegetable is being exported to neighbouring States.

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: With easing of lockdown 4.0 restrictions, tomato exports to Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka from Chittoor district have increased in the last one week.

For farmers in the western parts of Chittoor district, including Thamballapalle, Piler, Madanapalle, Punganur and Palamaner, tomato is the main crop.

About 20,000 farmers cultivate tomato in the region. The total crop acreage is around 30,000 hectares. Madanapalle market is considered to be the largest exporter of tomato in the State. With easing of restrictions on vehicular movement, traders are coming forward to purchase tomato in Madanapalle market. 

According to marketing officials, 2,000 to 3,000 tonnes of tomato has been arriving at the markets across the district a day as against 300 to 500 tonnes during earlier phases of lockdown.  

“We faced difficulty to sell our produce earlier. Now, traders have resumed purchase of the vegetable in view of the huge demand for tomato in neighbouring States. Hence, we are getting a better price for our produce now,” said V Chennaiah, a farmer of Madanapalle division. 

In some areas, farmers have started harvesting tomato crop with the availability of agriculture labourers. The harvested produce is being shifted to local mandis.

The price of tomato per kg will be around Rs 20 to Rs 25 during the peak season. Now, the first quality tomatoes are being sold at a price of Rs 8 to Rs 9 per kg in the market as against the price of Rs 3 to Rs 5 during the earlier phases of lockdown, bringing some relief to farmers.

They are hopeful of further increase in the price of tomato in the coming days in view of the increase in demand. 

