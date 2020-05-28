Cop prevents 80-year-old woman from ending life in Andhra Pradesh's Proddatur

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A Special Branch ASI reportedly prevented an elderly woman from committing suicide in Proddatur on Wednesday. According to police, Santhamma (80) of Mydukur had been staying at Mother Teresa Old Age Home in Proddatur for the past four years.

Initially, Santhamma paid some amount to the organisers.

While the other inmates were getting Rs1,000 monthly pension, Santhamma was not getting the same. As Santhamma did not contribute anything to the old age home, another inmate developed grudge against her.

She also hit Santhamma with a stick resulting in injuries above her right eye and on her body. Unable to bear the torture, Santhamma decided to end her life by jumping in front of a moving train.

While she was going towards the railway track, Special Branch ASI G Ganganna stopped her and enquired. Santhamma narrated her plight to the ASI.

Ganganna took her to I Town Police Station in an autorickshaw and offered her breakfast and later counselled Eswaramma, the other inmate. He asked Santhamma to return to the old age home.

But Santhamma claimed that she gave Rs 50,000 to the old age home and asked him to ensure that she gets back her money so that she can go to another old age home.

When the ASI informed the matter to SI Sankar, the latter called the organiser, Pawan Kumar, and questioned him. Pawan Kumar said that he received only Rs 5,000 from Santhamma four years ago.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available at Aasra helpline number: 9820466726