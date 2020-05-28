De-addiction centre at Ongle's Government General Hospital

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A de-addiction centre was inaugurated by Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy at the Government General Hospital (GGH) here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Balineni said CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy initiated the establishment of de-addiction centres in all 13 districts of the State for the benefit of poor people addicted to drinking vice.

The 15 bed de-addiction centre was set up at a cost of Rs 37.27 lakh. “Our government is committed to fulfilling the promise of implementation of total prohibition in the State in a phased manner,” he said.