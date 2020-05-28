STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Domestic abuse cases decline during lockdown

Addressing a press conference at the R&B office here on Wednesday, Padma stated that the State government was committed to the welfare of women.

Domestic violence

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 144 cases were reported by women to the help desk and WhatsApp number set up by the mahila commission during the lockdown (till May 26) enforced by the Centre to contain the spread of COVID-19, said Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

In this regard, a help desk was set up, and a WhatsApp number was circulated to report violence against them during the lockdown period. 

Asha workers, village/ward volunteers, women police and ANMs are conducting ground level survey by visiting all houses for the effective implementation of Disha Act, she explained.The chairperson recalled that the government has closed 40,000 belt shops in a year and reduced the liquor shops to 33 per cent. As a result, domestic violence cases have gradually declined in the State.

“In our study, we found that domestic violence cases reported in the State are related to the financial problems during the lockdown period,” she pointed out. To overcome financial problems, the government is offering Rs 15,000 aid under Amma Vodi, Rs 1,000 financial assistance, aid to DWCRA women and free ration supply in four phases.  Informing about the implementation of Disha Act, Padma said that 18 police stations were set up in the State to instil fear among those resorting to violence against women. In the last three months, 167 cases were reported under Disha Act and seven charge sheets were filed and severe punishment was pronounced in 20 cases, she observed.

