STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kia Motors to pump 54 million dollars into Andhra Pradesh as additional investment

Kookhyun Shim, the Managing Director and CEO of KIA Motors India Private Limited, made the announcement during the state government's brainstorming session under the banner 'Mana Palana Mee Suchana'

Published: 28th May 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

KIA motors

KIA motors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: KIA Motors on Thursday announced an additional investment of 54 million US dollars in Andhra Pradesh. The company already has a plant manufacturing SUVs in Anantapur district in the state.

Kookhyun Shim, the Managing Director and CEO of KIA Motors India Private Limited, made the announcement during the Andhra Pradesh government's brainstorming session under the banner 'Mana Palana Mee Suchana' on industries and investments in the state in the past one year.

"We are happy to share that we are going to make an additional investment of 54 million US dollars for the upcoming project despite the COVID-19 pandemic. As we prosper, we will invest more and create more business opportunities in AP," he said.

Shim went on to add, "From a foreign investor's point of view, AP has strong advantages to develop as an industrial hub including human resources and accountable government officials." Availability of airports and sea ports add to the advantage, he said.

Shim appreciated the efforts of the government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and at the same time lessen the pandemic's impact on the economy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kia Motors Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp