Lockdown: Andhra Pradesh Secretariat staff stuck in Hyderabad reach Amaravati after two months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Around 250 employees of the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, who have been stuck in Hyderabad for about two months, returned to Amaravati on Wednesday.

After their arrival, all of them underwent screening for COVID-19 at CK Convention Centre before leaving for their residences. It is learnt that some of the employees resumed their duties on Wednesday itself.

They arrived in Amaravati in 10 APSRTC special buses arranged by the State government. AP Secretariat Employees Association president K Venkatrami Reddy welcomed them.