STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lockdown relaxation: Businesses resume in Andhra Pradesh, albeit partially 

Meanwhile, in Visakhapatnam, the stores that resumed  functioning agreed to strictly follow the renewed protocols.

Published: 28th May 2020 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

A customer at a garment showroom in Vijayawada being screened (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jewellery, ready-made garment and footwear shops partially opened in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, a day after the state government issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) in this regard. Rajagopalachari Street, which houses over 200 jewellery shops, in Vijayawada saw a few traders spraying sodium hypochlorite solution on their premises. However, several jewellers did not open their stores as they lacked clarity over the SOP. 

Meanwhile, in Visakhapatnam, the stores that resumed  functioning agreed to strictly follow the renewed protocols. “We have arranged gloves for customers. All the customers and the staff will be screened for temperature. We expect that there will be a significant increase in the footfall tomorrow (Thursday),” Murali, a jeweller, said. 

Ashish of Vardhman Silvers in Governorpet (Vijayawada), said screening of all staff and customers has been made mandatory at his store. “If any person’s body temperature is over 37°C, then he/she won’t be allowed to the store.” 

"The entire day was lost in cleaning, dusting and arranging stocks that arrived in March,” A Lakshmi Annapurna, who runs a boutique on Besant Road, complained.

“We opened the store with just eight staff out of the total 16. Customers in limited numbers came to our shop till evening; the scare of contracting the killer virus still looms large.” “It is my son’s sixth birthday and I could not convince him to celebrate his birthday without a new dress. Though the situation is not in our favour, we have to choose to appreciate the good,” said Himavathi, a homemaker, after she came out of a garment store in the steel city.

“Normally, we only have the scorching heat to fight this time of the year. Now, coronavirus has emerged as a new enemy,” rued Appalaraju, a street vendor in Jagadamba Centre in Vizag. Vijayawada’s Gandhi Nagar, which houses more than 300 footwear shops, also witnessed a dull day as most of the traders were seen busy in cleaning their stores amid the lack of customer presence. Vastralatha Complex in One-Town remained shut as Krishna administration denied permission to the stores. In all, the complex has 413 stores selling garments and textiles. Similarly, shops in Krishnaveni wholesale market near Panja Centre also remained shut. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada lockdown
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp