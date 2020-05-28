STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra-returned family tests COVID-19 negative but six-month-old child tests positive

However, four of her family members tested negative. It was one of the 68 new cases reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday. 

Published: 28th May 2020 07:57 AM

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: A six-month-old baby, daughter of a migrant worker who returned to Chittoor district from Maharashtra, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to officials, the family, hailing from Vemulapudi village of KVB Puram mandal in Chittoor district, had migrated to Maharashtra for  a livelihood.

Following the COVID-19 lockdown, the family returned to their village on May 23.

On their arrival, the family members were shifted to the quarantine centre at Kanipakam initially and later to another quarantine centre in Vikrutamala in Yerpedu mandal on May 25.

Their samples were collected and sent for testing. On Wednesday, results of the infant came positive for the virus. Chittoor DMHO M Penchalaiah said out of the 38 migrant workers, who were tested, only the infant tested positive.

While the infant was admitted to COVID-19 hospital for treatment, her family members and other migrant workers are kept in quarantine and would be sent home if their second samples test negative. 

He said along with the infant, one more person tested positive in the district on Wednesday, taking the district COVID-19 tally to 256.

With 149 discharged till date, the active cases in the district stand at 106. There has been only one casualty till now.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh crossed 3,000-mark on Wednesday. The total number of cases in the State as on date is 3,117 with another 134 cases, including 66 from other States category, reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday.  The toll increased to 58 with one more death reported in East Godavari district.

As per the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room (Health) on Wednesday morning, 9,664 samples were tested in the State in the last 24 hours.

Among the 68 cases, nine (Nellore - 8, Chittoor -1) were linked to Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai. As many as 48 people, (38 from other States category) were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries in the State to 2,057  (1,913 from AP and 144 from other States category). The active cases in the State stand at 1,002 (AP - 816, other States category - 75 and foreign returnees - 111).

Andhra Pradesh continues to lead the table among the States in the conduct of tests per million. An average of 6,224 tests per million are being conducted in the State, while it is only 2,338 tests per million at the national level. Tamil Nadu with 5,600 tests per million and Rajasthan with 4,329 tests per million continue to occupy the next two positions among the States. As against the 4.68 per cent positivity rate at the national level, the positivity rate in AP is 0.94 per cent. The recovery rate of 65.99 per cent in AP is better than 42.45 per cent at the national level. The State has  1.86 per cent mortality rate as against 2.86 per cent at the national level.

