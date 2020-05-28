Moderate rains likely in Northern Andhra Pradesh on May 29

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Dry weather conditions prevailed across the State on Wednesday with Nandyal recording a temperature of 42.6° Celsius.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places in North Andhra, Yanam and Rayalaseema from Friday to Sunday.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 41° Celsius to 44° Celsius at isolated pockets in Rayalaseema on Thursday.

Anantapur recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4° Celsius, while it was 42.2° Celsius in Kadapa, 42.1° Celsius in Kurnool and 41.5° Celsius in Tirupati and Jangamaheswarapuram.

Vijayawada posted 40° Celsius, Nellore 38.6° Celsius, Kakinada 37.3° Celsius and Vizag 34.2° Celsius.

Kalingapatnam recorded the lowest temperature of 33.8° C on Wednesday.

In view of the enhanced cloud cover and southwesterly winds up to mid-tropospheric levels, southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, most parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.