N Chandrababu Naidu slams CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, says YSRC govt policies wrecked Andhra Pradesh

Condemning the attempt of the government to auction the TTD lands, Naidu also found fault with the bulk sale of Tirumala laddus.

Published: 28th May 2020 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu and other leaders on the first day of Mahanadu at TDP office in Guntur on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the YSRC government has failed on all fronts and wrecked Andhra Pradesh politically, socially and financially thus pushing the State economy into an irrecoverable and bankrupt situation in the last one year, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said the ‘adamant attitude’ of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has put the Polavaram project, the lifeline of AP, in limbo.

Addressing over 14,000 TDP leaders and activists through Zoom webinar platform and another 25,000 followers viewing the event on social media platforms owing to lockdown restrictions, after inaugurating Mahanadu, the two-day annual conclave of Telugu Desam, on Wednesday, the TDP chief besides claiming that the previous regime completed 71.74 per cent of Polavaram, remarked that the YSRC government has not spent even a single penny on it in the past one year and the project is now stuck in legal tangle.

Maintaining that the YSRC has no moral right to speak on Pothireddypadu, Naidu said both AP and Telangana should sort out their differences and go ahead positively to tap water resources. By stopping thousands of crores worth works of Amaravati, the YSRC government caused a serious harm to farmers, who sacrificed their lands,” he criticised.

Condemning the attempt of the government to auction the TTD lands, Naidu also found fault with the bulk sale of Tirumala laddus. He said the policies of the government had chased away investors. He accused Jagan of putting an additional burden of Rs 50,000 crore on people in the form of new taxes and hike in power tariff and liquor prices.  

Mahanadu will be adopting 20 resolutions, including those highlighting the ‘failures’ of the State government on various fronts. It is learnt that some of the MLAs have abstained from Mahanadu and TDP leaders are skipping the issue and maintaining that there was an overwhelming response from both leaders and cadres to the annual conclave. Earlier, victims of LG Polymers gas leak tragedy in Visakhapatnam were mourned and Naidu announced an aid of `50,000 each to the families of 12 victims.  

