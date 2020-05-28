STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shift me to another hospital: Suspended Andhra Pradesh doctor

In a letter to the hospital superintendent, he alleged that he was suffering from side effects such as rashes and urinary problem due to medicines being administered to him.

Doctors

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Suspended doctor of Narsipatnam Area Hospital K Sudhakara Rao’s case took a new turn on Wednesday as he stated that he was doubtful about the treatment being given to him at the Government Hospital for Mental Care.

He urged the hospital authorities to shift him to another hospital. In the letter, he narrated the happenings that led to his suspension for demanding supply of N-95 masks.

He said after his suspension he received many calls threatening and abusing him, which disturbed him mentally. On May 12, he was coming in a car (AP31 EF2772) when two policemen in mufti stopped him and beat him with lathis. He said he was not treated though he suffered injuries. Though he was charged with having drunk no breath analyser was used and no blood samples were collected. Later, he was shifted to the mental care hospital. He was being given ‘irrelevant medicines’ used for schizophrenia.

The doctor said he was suffering from dried lips, stoppage of urine, blurred vision, reeling sensation and others such as bronchopneumonia. The unit doctor is giving so may psychotic drugs for a normal person like him, he said. “The hospital atmosphere is disturbing and the drugs they are using may make me a psycho. Hence, I should be shifted to another hospital for better care,” he demanded. Meanwhile, Vijaya Kumar, a relative of Sudhakara Rao, said they don’t have trust in the government hospital.

He said they request the hospital superintendent to shift him immediately. However, the hospital superintendent said since Sudhakara Rao’s case was in court and CBI is investigating it, they cannot discharge him without court permission. Vijaya Kumar said they would file a PIL in court on Thursday to seek shifting of Sudhakara Rao to another hospital.

