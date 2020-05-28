Vizag gas leak: 73-year-old passes away mid treatment after developing respiratory troubles

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 73-year-old woman from Venkatapuram, one of the villages affected by the styrene gas leak on May 7, died at the King George Hospital (KGH) on Tuesday night.

The woman, Pala Venkayamma, had fallen ill after inhaling the gas, and was among the hundreds of people who had to be hospitalised.

She was admitted on May 7 and later discharged, but then developed respiratory problems and dehydration, and was admitted to King George Hospital (KGH) again on May 19. She died on Tuesday night while being treated, her relatives said.

They fear a recurrence of health problems due to the gas leak. KGH superintendent Dr G Arjuna confirmed that Venkayamma had earlier been treated and discharged. After being brought back, she was put on ventilator support, he said, adding that the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. The post-mortem report is awaited.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old from Nandamuri Nagar, near Venkatapuram, who had helped evacuate victims during the gas leak, has developed health complications and been taken to KGH, said Venkata Reddy, a resident of Venkatapuram and former LG Polymers employee.

‘Locals getting rashes, nausea, headache’

The medicines given by ANMs and Aasha workers only provide temporary relief, said a resident of Venkatapuram, adding that locals are now developing rashes, nausea, joint pain and headaches.