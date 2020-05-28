STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag gas leak: 73-year-old passes away mid treatment after developing respiratory troubles

The woman, Pala Venkayamma, had fallen ill after inhaling the gas, and was among the hundreds of people who had to be hospitalised. 

Published: 28th May 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Vizag gas leak

Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 73-year-old woman from Venkatapuram, one of the villages affected by the styrene gas leak on May 7, died at the King George Hospital (KGH) on Tuesday night.

The woman, Pala Venkayamma, had fallen ill after inhaling the gas, and was among the hundreds of people who had to be hospitalised. 

She was admitted on May 7 and later discharged, but then developed respiratory problems and dehydration, and was admitted to King George Hospital (KGH) again on May 19. She died on Tuesday night while being treated, her relatives said.

They fear a recurrence of health problems due to the gas leak. KGH superintendent Dr G Arjuna confirmed that Venkayamma had earlier been treated and discharged. After being brought back, she was put on ventilator support, he said, adding that the cause of death is yet to be ascertained. The post-mortem report is awaited.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old from Nandamuri Nagar, near Venkatapuram, who had helped evacuate victims during the gas leak, has developed health complications and been taken to KGH, said Venkata Reddy, a resident of Venkatapuram and former LG Polymers employee. 

‘Locals getting rashes, nausea, headache’

The medicines given by ANMs and Aasha workers only provide temporary relief, said a resident of Venkatapuram, adding that locals are now developing rashes, nausea, joint pain and headaches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vizag gas leak Vizag gas tragedy
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp