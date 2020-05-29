41,551 to take SSC exams in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district administration is making elaborate arrangements for the SSC public examinations, which are scheduled to commence on July 10. As many as 282 examination centres will be set up for a total of 41,551 candidates in Prakasam district.

In view of coronavirus, the government has directed the education department to make proper arrangements for the examinations by strictly following physical distancing and other safety norms.

An exclusive centre will be set up for the SSC students appearing for supplementary exams.

“We are making foolproof arrangements for the smooth conduct of SSC examinations in the district. There will be 12 students only per room in the examination centres to ensure social distancing. We will take all precautions to ensure the safety of students,” said DEO VS Subba Rao.

