4K litres of ID liquor destroyed

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Since Tuesday, Special Enforcement Bureau has been conducting raids in Prakasam district to stop illegal sand mining and transportation of country-made and illegally distilled liquor. The bureau has seized 3,000 metric tonnes of sand, and found and destroyed 4,000 litres of ID liquor/arrack from remote areas of the district.

Recently, the teams, under the supervision of Additional SP-SEB Rajendra Rao, conducted raids at Jarugumalli, Markapur, Cumbham, Kanigiri, CS Puram, Tangutur and Ongole mandal limits and booked 20 persons for indulging in sand mining and its stocking. Raids on ID liquor units were done in Markapur, Giddalur, Arthaveedu, Pullalacheruvu, Cheemakurthy and Purchur mandal limits.