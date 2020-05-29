STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
64-year-old bolts from Kurnool GGH, traced 

A 64-year-old woman with suspected symptoms of coronavirus went missing from a special ward of Kurnool Government General Hospital (GGH) on Thursday amid high drama.

The Kurnool Government Hospital building, with the slogan over the portico assuring patients they are in safe hands.

By Express News Service

However, she was traced after five hours by Kurnool police at Pyalakurthi village in Kodumur. She was proceeding to Adoni by an APSRTC bus when the police brought her back to the hospital.  It may be noted that the patient was admitted in a special ward in Sushrutha Bhavan after testing presumptive positive on May 27. Initially, the woman was put under observation, but she insisted that she be tested. 

“The patient was admitted in the GGH along with six of her neighbours from Adoni on Wednesday night. The woman reportedly told her co-patients that she was not interested to stay in the hospital and will go back home,” Superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy said. 

“On Thursday morning, telling the security personnel on duty that she was going outside the ward to get milk sachets provided by the GGH, she escaped from the hospital. She reached the APSRTC terminal by an autorickshaw and got into a bus proceeding to Adoni. On finding her missing, we immediately complained to the police,” the GGH Superintendent said. Finally, with help of an APSRTC official, the police traced the woman and brought her back to the GGH. 

