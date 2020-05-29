Facebook video helps Vizianagaram cops reunite sick youth with parents

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A video posted on Facebook helped police reunite a 21-year-old mentally-ill youngster with his parents in Vizianagaram on Thursday. Identified as Savara Jagadeesh, the youngster is from Kottavalasa village situated in the purview of Chorlangi panchayat of LN Peta mandal.

It may be recalled the Kottavalasa police found him sleeping by a drain, along with pigs in the Fort Town three days ago. TNIE published a report —”V’nagaram cops reach out to mentally-ill boy”--regarding the issue on Wednesday

Jagadeesh’s parents Savitramma and Anapayya said, “Jagadeesh was normal more than a year ago. He studied Class 10 in the local school. About an year ago, when we left for wage works, our son left the house. We filed a missing person’s complaint at Sarubujjili police station.

We have till now spent between ` 4 lakh and ` 5 lakh to trace our son. On Wednesday evening, a village volunteer showed us a video of our son on Facebook.” “Overjoyed at finding our son, we contacted the Kottavalasa police over phone and they confirmed the news,” the parents told TNIE. The Kottavalsa police shifted him to an orphanage, where he met his parents.