STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Facebook video helps Vizianagaram cops reunite sick youth with parents

A video posted on Facebook helped police reunite a 21-year-old mentally-ill youngster with his parents in Vizianagaram on Thursday. 

Published: 29th May 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

It may be recalled the Kottavalasa police found him sleeping by a drain, along with pigs in the Fort Town three days ago.

It may be recalled the Kottavalasa police found him sleeping by a drain, along with pigs in the Fort Town three days ago.

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A video posted on Facebook helped police reunite a 21-year-old mentally-ill youngster with his parents in Vizianagaram on Thursday. Identified as Savara Jagadeesh, the youngster is from Kottavalasa village situated in the purview of Chorlangi panchayat of LN Peta mandal. 

It may be recalled the Kottavalasa police found him sleeping by a drain, along with pigs in the Fort Town three days ago. TNIE published a report —”V’nagaram cops reach out to mentally-ill boy”--regarding the issue on Wednesday

Jagadeesh’s parents Savitramma and Anapayya said, “Jagadeesh was normal more than a year ago. He studied Class 10 in the local school. About an year ago, when we left for wage works, our son left the house. We filed a missing person’s complaint at Sarubujjili police station.

We have till now spent between ` 4 lakh and ` 5 lakh to trace our son. On Wednesday evening, a village volunteer showed us a video of our son on Facebook.” “Overjoyed at finding our son, we contacted the Kottavalasa police over phone and they confirmed the news,” the parents told TNIE. The Kottavalsa police shifted him to an orphanage, where he met his parents. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vizianagaram mentally-ill youngster facebook
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp